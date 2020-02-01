Bank of America Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus increased their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.22. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

