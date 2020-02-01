Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BOCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

