Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells $1,058,222.86 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. 186,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

