Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.62 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

