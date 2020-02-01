Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

