Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €38.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). 258,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.59.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

