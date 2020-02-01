Barclays Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $254.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $243.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

