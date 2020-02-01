Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

