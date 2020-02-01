Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Cap of $40,901.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $40,901.00 and $238.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00758685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007091 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.