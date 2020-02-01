Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 20.1%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares dropped 20.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.75, approximately 2,681,257 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 413,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $3,496,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189,740 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

