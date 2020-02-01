Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 594.67 ($7.82).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 541.50 ($7.12). The company had a trading volume of 711,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 9,450 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). In the last three months, insiders purchased 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.