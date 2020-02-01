Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0050

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $33,148.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,349,889 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.