Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Evotec stock opened at €24.31 ($28.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Evotec has a 1 year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.81.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

