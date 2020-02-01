Berenberg Bank Cuts Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 2,720

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($39.59). 6,369,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,254.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last three months, insiders purchased 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

