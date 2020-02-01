Berenberg Bank Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLG. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.14 ($35.04).

ETR TLG traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting €30.85 ($35.87). 311,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of €29.30 ($34.07).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

