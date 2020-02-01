Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $10.15. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 943,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.39.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

