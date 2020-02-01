Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.30.

BERY stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 4,452,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

