Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) Increases Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BOTB opened at GBX 445 ($5.85) on Friday. Best of the Best has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.38.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research report on Thursday.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

