B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.35% of B&G Foods worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,109,000 after buying an additional 331,944 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in B&G Foods by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in B&G Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

