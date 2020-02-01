BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $44.93. BHP Group shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 2,045,571 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,265,000 after buying an additional 299,077 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,985.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

