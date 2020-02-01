BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $44.93. BHP Group shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 2,045,571 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
