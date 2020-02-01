BidaskClub Downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 28,455,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

