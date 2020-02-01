BidaskClub Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 353,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

