BidaskClub Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

