BidaskClub Lowers EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

