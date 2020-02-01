BidaskClub Lowers IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IBKC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 214,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

