BidaskClub Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,859. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.