Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 100.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

