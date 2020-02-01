Bionic Market Cap Hits $16,528.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Bionic has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $16,528.00 and approximately $10,937.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00313243 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012050 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bionic

BNC is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

