Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.86 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $383.52 or 0.04070874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, ChaoEX, Koinex and Zaif. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and approximately $3.86 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,416.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,254,050 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Buda, Exmo, Coindeal, Bibox, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, CoinBene, Ovis, BiteBTC, Braziliex, BTC Markets, Bitbns, B2BX, Liqui, Koinex, Binance, MBAex, BitMarket, Cryptohub, BtcTrade.im, Negocie Coins, Coinsuper, HBUS, CEX.IO, Coinone, HitBTC, Bisq, Bitbank, Gatecoin, Huobi, YoBit, Coinhub, Kuna, BitBay, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Coinbase Pro, Coinroom, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Coinsquare, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Crex24, Korbit, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, SouthXchange, UEX, OKCoin International, Coinfloor, Iquant, Trade By Trade, Bitstamp, Trade Satoshi, IDCM, bitFlyer, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, TOPBTC, BTCC, CoinTiger, Coinrail, CPDAX, Bitso, DSX, Koineks, COSS, Bleutrade, Zebpay, Upbit, CoinEx, cfinex, Graviex, Coinnest, C2CX, Cryptomate, BitForex, Koinim, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Allcoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinbe, Bit-Z, QBTC, Liquid, Gate.io, Zaif, RightBTC, Tidex, BigONE, Bittylicious, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, xBTCe, WEX, ABCC, Livecoin, ACX, Bitsane, Waves Decentralized Exchange, WazirX, EXX, FCoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, Bithumb and Bit2C. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

