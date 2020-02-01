Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.14 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006654 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bithumb, BigONE and YoBit. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $116.91 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, CoinBene, Bithumb, Indodax, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Crex24 and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.