Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $11.36 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $199.03 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $11.36 or 0.00120625 BTC on major exchanges including Koineks, Binance, BitFlip and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Indodax, QuadrigaCX, TDAX, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, Coinnest, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Binance, Zebpay, Koineks, Upbit, Bitfinex, Ovis, YoBit, Braziliex, HitBTC, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Bittrex, Crex24, Graviex, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, BitBay, Coinone, DSX, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, OKEx, Korbit, Exrates, Huobi, CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, C2CX, BitFlip, Exmo and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

