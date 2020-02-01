Bitcoin Interest Price Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $384,422.00 and $2,415.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118185 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

