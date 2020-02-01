BitcoiNote Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $47,414.00 and $29.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,191,786 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

