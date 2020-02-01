BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $596,565.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Crex24, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $596,565.00 and $4,664.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00118635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002007 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,233,572,716 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Exmo, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

