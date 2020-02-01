Bitcore (BTX) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,323.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.01934024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.04018134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00747556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00774601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00711775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,071,112 coins and its circulating supply is 17,570,153 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, QBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.