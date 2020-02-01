BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives $28.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,217 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,604 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

