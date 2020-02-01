Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.