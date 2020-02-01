Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

APRN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 627,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $50,305 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 287,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

