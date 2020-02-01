Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.