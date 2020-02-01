BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in BMC Stock by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BMC Stock by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

