Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

MBCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

