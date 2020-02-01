Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,115.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,115.78.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,830.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,022.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

