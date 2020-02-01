Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 834,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

