Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
NYSE BOOT traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 834,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $48.11.
In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
