BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $34.29 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.