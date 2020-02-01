Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.35. 916,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,043. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.86.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

