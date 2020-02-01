Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47.
Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.35. 916,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,043. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.86.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.