Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.92.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 962,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.