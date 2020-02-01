Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $837,414.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Kucoin, OKEx and Binance. Bread has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and $837,414.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

