Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 933,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

