Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 933,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.