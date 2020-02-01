Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

