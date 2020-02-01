Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

Shares of BR traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 2,180,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

